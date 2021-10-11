Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to post $330.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.00 million. Guild reported sales of $563.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $849.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. Guild has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.00.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

