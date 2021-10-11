Zacks: Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

