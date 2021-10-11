Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

LOGI stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. Logitech International has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $140.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

