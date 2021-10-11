Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MMLP stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $132.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,641 shares of company stock worth $145,595. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.