Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Republic Services by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,650. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

