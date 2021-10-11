Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

