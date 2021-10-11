Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Sell

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

DSGN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 114,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,380,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,955,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

