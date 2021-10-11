Zacks Investment Research Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. Strategic collaborations with General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to boost Honda’s prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Nonetheless, the massive electrification push is likely to scale up the firm’s R&D expenses and capex, thereby limiting margins. As it is, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit, which is hindering its business operations and forcing it slash production targets. Amid the chip crunch, commodity costs are also rising, which will again clip gross margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honda Motor (HMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.