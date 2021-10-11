Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) to “Hold”

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,292. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,208,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

