Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) to “Hold”

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CEMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 583,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,774. The company has a market cap of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

