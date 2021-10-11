Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

