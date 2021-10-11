Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00208118 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00127243 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00129708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

