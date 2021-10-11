Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $60,287.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00205166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00096041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

ZUSD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.