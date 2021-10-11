Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.52. Zevia PBC shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

