Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.55% of Zoetis worth $484,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

