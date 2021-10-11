Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.16%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.07 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.34 Sprott $121.78 million 7.61 $26.98 million $1.05 34.32

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18%

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sprott pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Zurich Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Sprott beats Zurich Insurance Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

