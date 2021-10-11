Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZY. William Blair downgraded shares of Zymergen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zymergen from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Zymergen from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ZY opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

