-$0.06 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1,534.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

IDN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of -276.67 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

