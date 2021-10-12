$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 544,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

