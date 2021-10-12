-$0.28 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $3.02 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

