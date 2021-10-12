$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,054. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $498.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

