-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,391. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

