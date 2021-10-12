$0.58 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.