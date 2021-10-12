$1.21 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. The Southern reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 54,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

