$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $178.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $142.21 and a 12-month high of $209.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.