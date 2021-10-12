$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. APA posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 9,962,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.