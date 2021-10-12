103,300 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 933.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 159,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 66.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

