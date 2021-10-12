108,599 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 45,686.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,393 shares during the last quarter.

IXG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.46. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

