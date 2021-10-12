11,154 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 349,261 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 520.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

