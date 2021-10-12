$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report $14.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.36 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 177,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,581. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

