156,685 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,685 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $39,688,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.40. 102,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,769. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

