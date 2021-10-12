$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to announce sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.