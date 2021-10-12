180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 781 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 741,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

