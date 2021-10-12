180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $358.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.