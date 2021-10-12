180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.78.

SIVB opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $263.34 and a fifty-two week high of $692.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

