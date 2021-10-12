180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

