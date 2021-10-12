180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.99 and a 52-week high of $86.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.