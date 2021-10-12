182,200 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CLDT opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.27 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

