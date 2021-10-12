187,519 Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 187,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Drive Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DS. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

