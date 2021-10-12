2,262 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,476,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

