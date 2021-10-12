2,582 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.86.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

