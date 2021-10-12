$33.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $33.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.
NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
