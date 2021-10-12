$33.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $33.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628. The company has a market capitalization of $382.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.