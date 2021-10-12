3,508 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

