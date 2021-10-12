3D L Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. 97,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,666. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

