3D L Capital Management LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,279. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

