3D L Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

