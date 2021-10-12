3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL in the second quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter worth about $61,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the second quarter worth about $500,000.

FAPR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,502. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34.

