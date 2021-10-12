3D L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

3D L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,830 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,294. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.