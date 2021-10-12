4,081 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.