41,866 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,866 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 277.7% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 94.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

